Did you know Salman Khan sent Rs 2500 and ration to Shah Rukh Khan's doppelganger during tough times in lockdown?

Many Bollywood stars have doppelgangers around the world. Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, and Salman Khan, you name it- you will find their lookalikes on the Internet.

Some of those doppelgangers earn their livelihoods by mimicking their favorite stars. A few of them even get work opportunities to be their body double in films.

Speaking of which, Shah Rukh Khan's doppelganger, Rizwan Khan, recently opened up about his struggling days during the coronavirus pandemic. Rizwan also shared that Salman Khan helped him financially during those tough times.

Rizwan Khan talks about his struggling phase

In a new episode of Arhaan Khan's podcast YouTube channel, Dumb Biryani, titled, Getting Real with the Lookalikes of SRK & Big B, Rizwan Khan can be seen revisiting his struggling days.

For the uninitiated, Arhaan is Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan's son. He is also Salman Khan's nephew.

Rizwan recalled how he didn't have a ration at his house while his wife was pregnant during the lockdown.

"I couldn't get any events. There was no work. The situation became worse, so much so that I had to sell off some of my belongings," SRK's doppelganger said.

Rizwan spoke about a union of celebrity lookalikes, through which Salman Khan sent Rs 2,500 to each member, along with a ration, he added.

Elaborating on how his situation improved after that incident, Rizwan said, "By the grace of God, now I have a 2 BHK flat, and everything that I sold during the pandemic is now with me."

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's work fronts

Salman Khan was last seen in Maneesh Sharma's directorial venture, Tiger 3, a sequel to Tiger Zinda Hai (2017). Salman was paired with Katrina Kaif in the 2023 film. He will now feature in AR Murgadoss's upcoming film, Sikandar. The 58-year-old actor began shooting for Sikandar in May this year.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan last worked in Rajkumar Hirani's film, Dunki, in 2023. SRK has The King in his kitty, co-starring his daughter Suhana Khan.

Coming back to humanitarian work for Shah Rukh Khan's lookalike, Salman Khan truly deserves applause.

