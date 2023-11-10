Did you know Salman Khan was not the first choice to play Chulbul Pandey in Dabangg?

Salman Khan won millions of hearts by acing the role of the jolly cop Chulbul Pandey in director Abhinav Kashyap’s movie Dabangg. When we think of it now, it feels like no one would have nailed the character the way Bhaijaan did. But were you aware of the fact that not Salman, but the filmmaker was considering two other characters for the role?

Not Salman Khan, these actors were supposed to play Chulbul Pandey in Dabangg

In the light-hearted family drama film, Salman Khan made us fall in love with himself all over again. The way he effortlessly did comedy, perfected the role of a Robinhood policeman, and danced to the peppy numbers in his essence, made for the perfect recipe for a blockbuster hit that the film was. However, his brother Arbaaz Khan revealed that actors Irrfan Khan and Randeep Hooda were the first choices for director Abhinav Kashyap to play Chulbul Pandey in Dabangg.

In an old interview with Mumbai Mirror, Arbaaz elaborated and shared that when Abhinav narrated the script to him, he asked him why he wasn’t offering him the lead role of the headliner cop. “But more than Chulbul, he saw me as Makkhi, which was an extension of my role in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na,” the actor said.

Arbaaz further added that the director was looking to cast Randeep Hooda or Irrfan Khan as the lead. But since neither of them had been finalized, he offered to produce the film for him and asked him ‘What if we got Salman on board as Pandey ji?’ On hearing about this, Abhinav was instantly excited and things eventually fell into place.

Salman Khan’s work front

After producing and acting in the hit film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman Khan is gearing up for his upcoming movie Tiger 3 along with actress Katrina Kaif, Ashutosh Rana, Riddhi Dogra, and Emraan Hashmi, as the villain. The Maneesh Sharma directorial movie is scheduled to hit big screens on November 12. Shah Rukh Khan will also be making a cameo appearance in the movie as Pathaan.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor rock traditional attires at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash; PICS