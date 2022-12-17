Did you know Salman Khan's THIS film is Shah Rukh Khan’s favourite? Find out

Shah Rukh Khan has been in the news ever since the Pathaan teaser has released. Fans are not leaving any chance in keeping their favourite star trending on social media platforms. Well, recently, the makers also released the first song featuring Deepika Padukone and the actor. The action thriller is releasing next year, in 2023. And today the actor held an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter. He answered many questions from the fans. Well, one of the fans also asked him about his favourite film by Salman Khan. Shah Rukh Khan’s favourite movie

During the AMA session, a fan asked him, “You favourite film of Salman Khan?” And he replied Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Both actors share a great bond. There are reports also that Salman Khan is doing a cameo in Pathaan but nothing has been confirmed till now. In Shah Rukh Khan’s last film Zero Salman has done a cameo in a song. Talking about Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen in the lead role. The film story is about a man who helps a small girl reunite with her family in Pakistan. Take a look at the tweet here:

Shah Rukh Khan’s work front: Shah Rukh Khan will star in three films in 2023: Yash Raj Films' Pathaan, Jawan and later in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu. Salman Khan’s work front: The actor will be next seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan. He also has Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead in his kitty. It is directed by Maneesh Sharma and will release on April 21, 2023.

