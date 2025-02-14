Did you know Sanam Teri Kasam’s Harshvardhan Rane earned Rs 10 per day, assisted DJ at Arjun Rampal’s club before stardom?

Harshvardhan Rane’s journey in Bollywood was far from easy, as he took on several odd jobs before making it to the big screen. Currently, the actor is receiving immense love and appreciation for Sanam Teri Kasam, which was recently re-released in theaters. In a recent interview, he opened up about his first meeting with John Abraham and revealed that he once earned just Rs 10 per day. He also shared that he later worked as a DJ assistant in Arjun Rampal’s club.

In a recent interview with Varinder Chawla, Harshvardhan Rane reflected on his early days in Bollywood and shared that he once worked at an STD PCO, earning just Rs 10 per day. He later took on various odd jobs, including working as a courier boy and as a DJ assistant at Arjun Rampal’s club, where he carried the DJ’s bags. The actor also recalled his first meeting with John Abraham in 2004 when he was delivering a helmet as a courier boy.

On the other hand, after Sanam Teri Kasam's re-release As anticipated, the film has been receiving immense love from the audience, following which Arjun Rampal and John Abraham sent a major shout-out to Rane on their respective social media handles.

John Abraham recently took to his Instagram Stories to share the poster of Sanam Teri Kasam, featuring Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane. Expressing his happiness over the film's positive reception, he praised Rane's journey and wrote, "Finally... @harshvardhanrane, you have got your due!"

In addition to this, Arjun Rampal also made a special post expressing happiness about the positive response to Sanam Teri Kasam. He stated, "So so happy for @harshvardhanrane @deepakmukut @hunarmukut for this. Harshvardhan has been manifesting this since I have known him. A true example of if you desire something purely with a pure heart. The universe listens. #sanammerikasam."

The 2016 romantic drama Sanam Teri Kasam, directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, returned to theaters on February 7, 2025. As per Pinkvilla's box office analysis, the film has garnered a cumulative revenue of Rs 27 crore within a week of its theatrical re-release.