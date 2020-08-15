Did you know Sanjay Dutt was scared to shake a leg with Madhuri Dixit in a song?

Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit have worked together in numerous movies one of which is the 1990 movie Thanedaar. However, Baba was initially scared to dance with the actress.

The entire country is currently praying for the quick recovery of Sanjay Dutt who has been diagnosed with lung cancer. Reports state that he is going to jet off to the US soon to undergo further treatment. The actor had been already admitted to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai a few days back. That was because of complaints of breathlessness. He was discharged soon after but announced on social media about taking a break owing to medical reasons. Meanwhile, this piece of news has now shocked everyone.

Sanjay Dutt is one of the most popular actors who has been an instrumental part of Bollywood for a long time. Today, we will be talking about a particular incident related to the actor’s life. We all know that he has worked with in numerous movies. The 1990 action drama titled Thanedaar also happens to be one of them. It is said that Sanjay Dutt was scared after getting to know that he is going to dance with Madhuri in the song ‘Tamma Tamma Loge.’

The actor reportedly said that the actress was a dancing queen and that he is nothing in front of her. However, he took up the challenge later on and practiced for around 16 days to perfectly ace the steps. And as we know, the rest is history. The audience loved the duo’s chemistry not only in the song but also in the movie. Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit have collaborated after a long hiatus in the movie Kalank that released in 2019.

Check out the video below:

Credits :Youtube

