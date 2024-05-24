Did you know Sanjay Leela Bhansali almost lost Heeramandid's script to David Dhawan?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar has become the talk of the town ever since the show was released. Not only the ensemble stellar cast but the songs, the dialogues, and even the actors have started a new craze on social media.

Well, can you imagine any other director other than SLB making this show? What if we tell you David Dhawan could have been the one directing this show at one point of time? Yes, you heard that right. The Black director himself revealed this in his interview.

Aditya Pancholi brought Moin Beg to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s house

Talking to Hindustan Times, Sanjay Leela Bhansali revealed that Aditya Pancholi had brought Moin Beg to his house saying that he had written something special and he felt that only SLB could have made it. This was during the time when the director had just made Devdas. However, after the Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Madhuri Dixit starrer the director went on to make Black.

SLB stated, "Whenever I announced a new film, Moin would call me. 'You are not making Heeramandi? Now, you've started another film. Now, you've started Ram-Leela (2013)! Now you've started Bajirao Mastani (2015)! And now, you've started Padmaavat (2018)!' Then he just threatened me that he'd take the script away and give it to David Dhawan."

Sanjay Leela Bhansali on his meeting with Netflix CEO

Sanjay Leela Bhansali revealed that he decided to make Heeramandi only after it was approved by Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos. This took place before the release of Gangubai Kathiawadi in Los Angeles and it lasted only for 5 minutes.

The director added, “The script would come out every 2-3 years. But I always said to myself that this is very big. It needs a lot of time – 3,4 or 5 hours. Luckily, when this format (of OTT) started opening up and becoming popular, my mind kept thinking maybe this is the right place to make Heeramandi.”

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar hit our screens on May 1, 2024. It stars Manisha Koirala, Shekhar Suman, Aditi Rao Hydari, Fardeen Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Adhyayan Suman, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Taha Shah, Sharmin Segal and more.

