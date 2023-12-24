Did you know Sanjay Leela Bhansali corrected Kartik Aaryan's Sanjay Dutt-like walking style ten years ago?
Director Sandeep Singh shared that he introduced Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Kartik Aaryan a decade ago. During this meeting, SLB offered Kartik advice on improving his walking style. Read more!
Actor Kartik Aaryan has risen to prominence in the Hindi film industry in recent years. Sandeep Singh, a film producer and a close friend from Kartik's struggling days, has shared intriguing anecdotes about the actor. Singh revealed that he had introduced the actor to Sanjay Leela Bhansali during their earlier days, and it was Bhansali who had offered advice to improve Kartik's walk.
Sandeep Singh introduced Kartik Aaryan to Sanjay Leela Bhansali
During a candid discussion with Siddharth Kannan, film producer and director Sandeep Singh, recognized for his contributions to movies such as Mary Kom, Aligarh, Sarbjit, and Jhund, shared a fascinating revelation. Singh disclosed that he served as the mutual friend who introduced Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Kartik Aaryan nearly a decade ago.
Singh shared, "Sanjay sir ne usko correct bhi kiya tha ki tum kyu Sanjay Dutt ki tarah aise chalte ho. Uss samay kaha tha, aaj se kuch 10 saal pehle. (Sanjay sir also took a moment to correct Kartik, questioning why he adopted a walk similar to Sanjay Dutt's. This happened about a decade ago)".
Singh also noted that they were best friends during Kartik's early days in the film industry. However, due to certain circumstances, their friendship experienced a strain. He mentioned that the actor's current friends are likely a result of his fame, and the Satyaprem Ki Katha actor should be aware of that dynamic.
Kartik Aaryan on the work front
Transitioning from an engineering background to a thriving career in acting, Kartik garnered recognition with his standout performance in Luv Ranjan's Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011. His noteworthy filmography boasts successful ventures like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and more. His latest endeavor had him sharing the screen with Kiara Advani in Satyaprem Ki Katha, earning acclaim for his compelling portrayal.
Presently, Kartik is deeply engrossed in filming the sports biopic Chandu Champion under the direction of Kabir Khan. Additionally, the actor is set to grace the screen in upcoming projects, including the much-anticipated sequels Aashiqui 3 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.
