Did you know Sanjay Leela Bhansali created Alia Bhatt's Meri Jaan car scene in Gangubai Kathiawadi impromptu?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is a filmmaker who often works independently. In a time when many filmmakers heavily promote their work and use marketing tactics, Bhansali remains dedicated to his artistic vision and creating projects that are personally meaningful to him. Yet, there's one individual, Prerna Singh, the CEO of Bhansali Productions, who helps bring his creative ideas to life. Alia Bhatt played the lead role in Gangubai Kathiawadi, helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, based on a chapter of author Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The actress received immense praise from everyone for her outstanding portrayal of Gangubai in the film. Recently, Prerna Singh has talked about the formation of the film’s scenes.

Prerna Singh reveals about the formation of different scenes in Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi

During a recent interview with India Today, Prerna Singh revealed about Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s working style and being spontaneous on the set. She said, “The calling scene (where Alia stands against a wall in Gangubai Kathiawadi), which has become iconic, was constructed and formed by him. There was a completely different choreography for the song Jab Saiyaan, which was rehearsed and practiced. The actors who have worked with him know him so well that whatever we are rehearsing, is going to change. The car scene in Meri Jaan was fully constructed sitting here and in 3 days, we had the shoot. Somebody once told me his films are big budget. I said, no his vision is big.”

Prerna Singh talks about Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s future projects

Prerna also spoke about Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming projects and expressed her excitement for his next film, Heeramandi starring Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Richa Chadha and Sanjeeda Shaikh. “We are doing a lot of stuff but it is quality stuff. There are a couple of ideas that he believes in and which we will be producing. Right now, everything is in the development stage. The script has been locked and maybe we will find the right maker and then we will go into the casting. They are also big-scale films but will be produced by us. We are very excited. Heeramandi will see the light of the day soon and we are excited about that. 'Baiju Bawra's' work is also happening and it will also take its shape and form. As a talent, he believes in music and he creates such beautiful music. You will see something in music soon, which will be his originals. I don't have a timeline. But there's a lot of work happening. There are great songs composed by him. And then, there are a couple of other plans as well which I cannot divulge,” she said.

