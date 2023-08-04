Did you know Sara Ali Khan doesn't have a single pair of designer clothing in her wardrobe? Deets inside

In several videos that have gone viral on social media, Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, who made her debut in Kedarnath alongside the late Sushant Singh Rajput, can be observed traveling in Mumbai’s auto rickshaws and taking leisurely strolls along Bandstand with her friend. These instances have prompted her fans to perceive the actress as highly relatable despite her celebrity status. In response, the 27-year-old mentioned that this is precisely what the public desires in today's times.

Sara Ali Khan on being a ‘relatable celebrity’

In a recent conversation with Vogue India, the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh shared the reason for not being a celebrity all the time. Sara shared that she likes not carrying the aura of being a celebrity when she is not on the film sets. “In today’s day and age, I don’t know if an aspirational, elusive, star-like aura is firstly possible or even necessarily connecting. People are seeking honesty and authenticity from celebrities. Whether it’s going to the airport with freshly washed hair and not doing my hair and make-up unless it’s absolutely necessary, I really am who I am,” she added.

Thoughts of Sara Ali Khan on not having any designer clothing in her wardrobe

In the interview, Sara also shared that as of now, she doesn’t owe any designer clothing. The Simmba actress claimed that she wears her honesty with more pride than any designer clothes. In fact, she the actress also revealed that she doesn't have a single pair of any designer clothing in her wardrobe. Though she admitted that initially people used to judge her for being this way but eventually they started appreciating her and also identifying her because of such reasons.

Sara Ali Khan doesn’t wish to spend Rs. 400 on roaming for a single-day travel

In fact, what amazed her fans the most was that during an interaction with paparazzi in an award show, Sara shared that she doesn’t feel like spending more than Rs. 400 for a single day on roaming when she’s travelling internationally. This took her fans by surprise as to how she thinks just like a middle-class person. The actress further shared that during the time of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke promotions, she had to coordinate with co-star Vicky Kaushal and the producer of the film Dinesh Vijan. And in the morning, Vijan had to sent her a voice note in the morning saying, "Roaming comes for Rs 400, can you please get it.” Funnily, the actress went against the advice and shared that until then she didn’t have any roaming and was busy taking hotspots from her hairdresser. In the end, the Atrangi actress said, "I mean I should not behave like this."

On the work front, she will next be seen in Ae Watan Mere Watan, Murder Mubarak and Metro…In Dino.

