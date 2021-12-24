Did you know Sara Ali Khan follows THIS advice of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh before signing a film?

Sara Ali Khan has come a long way in her career. Today, she is one of the most successful actresses in Bollywood who has given many hits at the box office. Right from her debut film Kedarnath to Hero No 1, Sara has proved herself and created a special place in the hearts of her fans. Who can forget her greeting style ‘namaskar darshako’ whenever she is traveling. She loves to explore new destinations and always shares them on social media. The last time she was seen with Janhvi Kapoor was on a Kedarnath trip.

But like any other girl, Sara also looks up for advice in her career. Recently in an interview with ANI, the 26-year-old actor said she still consults her parents-- Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan before signing a film. “I consult both of them. But one thing they have taught me is that if you're not excited every morning for the shoot, then don't do it,” she added. To note, Sara is the daughter of Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan who is now divorced.

The actress, who is very close to her mother, had once revealed her marriage condition. She said that her dream man has to move in and live with her mom as she will never leave her mother.

On the work front, reportedly Sara and Vicky Kaushal have been roped in for director Laxman Utekar's next rom-com. Laxman Utekar is popular for his films Luka Chuppi and Mimi. The other details have been kept under wrap about the film. She also has Aditya Dhar’s The Immortal Ashwatthama in her kitty.

