Did you know Sara Ali Khan has THIS connection to Dilip Kumar? Actress says 'I'm going to tell people'

Sara Ali Khan, who made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath, was recently seen in the film Ae Watan Mere Watan. Born to Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, Sara hails from the Pataudi family. Her paternal grandmother, Sharmila Tagore’s parents, were both related to Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore.

But do you know Sara has a family connection to the late veteran superstar Dilip Kumar? Did she already have the idea? Certainly, no.

Sara Ali Khan is related to Dilip Kumar

In a recent interview with Midday, Sara Ali Khan talked about vivid memories of her maternal grandmother, Rukhsana Sultana, that she has. During the conversation, Sara received brand-new information that she is related to Dilip Kumar from her maternal grandmother's side of the family.

It was learned that Sara's maternal grandmother (Amrita Singh's mother), Rukhsana Sultana, was the sister of Begum Para. Begum Para was married to Dilip Kumar's brother, Nasir Khan.

Sara was surprised to know about her connection to Dilip Kumar

Sara Ali Khan reacted to the piece of information, saying, "Am I Dilip Kumar’s relative? I'm the relative of Dilip Kumar. I love it."

The Murder Mubarak actress, who got excited after hearing it, added, "I'm going to tell people today. I'm going to walk around telling everyone, hey, you know what, I'm related to Dilip Kumar."

Sara Ali Khan's work front

Advertisement

Sara Ali Khan has worked in movies like Simmba, Coolie No. 1, Love Aaj Kal (2020), Atrangi Re, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, and Murder Mubarak.

Sara is gearing up for an upcoming film, Metro...In Dino in her kitty. Directed by Anurag Basu, the sequel to Life in a...Metro will feature an ensemble star cast, including Sara, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Ali Fazal.

She will also be seen in Skyforce and Eagle.

All about Dilip Kumar

Born as Muhammed Yusuf Khan, Dilip Kumar was one of the greatest actors of which India will always be proud. He is popularly known as the 'Tragedy King' of Indian cinema. His notable films include Mughal-E-Azam, Madhumati, Devdas, Karma, Ram Aur Shyam, Naya Daur, Kranti, Gopi, Leader, and Qila.

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan credits Sushant Singh Rajput for all the love she got for Kedarnath: ‘I can’t give him a memory’