Did you know Sara Ali Khan refused to spend Rs 400 for roaming in Abu Dhabi? Actress says ‘I’m very stingy’

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is one of the most talented and popular actresses. However, despite her fame and movie star image, Sara is self-admittedly ‘very stingy’. The actress was recently in Abu Dhabi with her Zara Hatke Zara Bachke co-star Vicky Kaushal for an award show. Instead of choosing to spend Rs 400 on roaming charges, Sara said that she requested people around her for hotspot access.

Sara Ali Khan says ‘I’m very stingy’

In an interaction with Brut India at the award show in Abu Dhabi, Sara Ali Khan said she had to coordinate with her producer Dinesh Vijan, and the latter asked her to get roaming activated. However, she went against his advice, and instead took a hotspot connection from her hairdresser. Sara said, “I’m very stingy. This time Vicky and I had to coordinate. And I also had to coordinate with my producer Dinoo (Dinesh Vijan), and he literally sent me a voice note in the morning, saying, ‘Roaming comes for Rs 400, can you please get it.’” Sara then added that she still doesn’t have roaming and that she is too busy ‘taking hotspots’ from her hairdresser.

“I mean I should not behave like this,” said Sara. She then asked a person standing next to her if they have roaming, to which the person replied, “Yeah, of course.” Sara then said that she used to think that the roaming pack comes only monthly, and since she is only in Abu Dhabi in one day, why should she get it. Sara then asked about the cost of the roaming package, and got to know that it costs Rs 3000 for 10 days. “Come on, Rs 3000 for one day, I might as well use hotspots. Mai ak din ke liye aayi hun, 10 din ka mujhe kya.” However, someone also mentioned that the roaming pack can be bought for Rs 400 a day, and Sara replied, “Wahi mujhe bola tha.”

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke released in theatres today, that is, on 2nd June, 2023.

