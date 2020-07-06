Did you know Saroj Khan danced to Yaadh Piya Ki Aane Lagi at the last event she attended?

Ace choreographer Saroj Khan passed away on July 3, 2020 after suffering a cardiac arrest at a hospital in Mumbai

Saroj Khan passed away on July 3, 2020 after suffering a cardiac arrest at a hospital in Mumbai, and soon after her demise, Bollywood stars took to social media to pen heartwarming notes for the legendary choreographer. From Amitabh Bachchan, , , to , and others, a host of stars mourned her demise. While Saroj Khan’s last choreographed song was from Kalank titled Tabaah Ho Gaye featuring Madhuri, Saroj Khan’s last event she attended had her dance to Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi. That’s right!

As we speak, video of her from the last event she attended has surfaced on social media and in the said video, she can be seen happily performing to the song ‘Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lage’with Divya Khosla Kumar. While the video was recorded at the Iconic Women Of The Year Awards 2020 in March, where she was honoured for her contribution to the film industry, this video for us is pure gold.

Post Saroj Khan’s demise, while she was cremated in the presence of family, her prayer meet was cancelled as her daughter informed that due to the novel Coronavirus, the prayer meet has been postponed. For all those who don’t know, Saroj Khan was unwell for some time and was hospitalized on June 20, 2020, after she complained of breathing issues and later, she passed away due to cardiac arrest at around 2.30 am at the hospital.

Check out Saroj Khan's video here:

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×