Did you know Shabana Azmi once considered quitting acting for THIS reason?

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi who was recently seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in a pivotal role recalled the time when she almost gave up acting. In a podcast, the talented actress shared that she felt humiliated when she couldn't perform a dance number and the choreographer humiliated her in front of the junior artists on the set. She felt embarrassed and left the sets crying.

Shabana Azmi recalls giving up acting

It was on the sets of the 1977 film, Parvarish, that Shabana Azmi faced the embarrassment. Recalling the incident, she shared that has two left feet and she could not dance to save her life. For this reason, she requested the choreographer, Kamal Master to give her rehearsals. However, the choreographer was confident that she didn't need rehearsals as all she had to do was clap. Shabana Azmi shared, "It was so frightening because I was with Neetu Singh. Even before I could figure out where I have to put my right foot, and left foot, Neetu would have done two rehearsals and sat over there."

Talking about her nervousness during the shoot, she recalled, "I told Kamal Ji it was very complicated and can we change it a little bit. There were a lot of junior artists on the sets. He said ‘Okay, lights off. Now Shabana Ji is now going to teach Kamal dance master what steps to do'. It was so humiliating and bad that I just ran off the set. I was in these ghastly clothes. I went (out) to find my car was not there. In those clothes I started walking barefoot to my house in Juhu, crying away and saying ‘I am not going to work in any film anymore. I just don't want this humiliation.”

However, later the Parvarish director Manmohan Desai came and hugged her while being sorry about it. Other producers also helped her to calm down. The actress concluded, "Sulakshana Pandit told me that I'm much more needed in the film than the choreographer as I was the leading lady. Her words cheered me up."

Parvarish also featured Amitabh Bachchan, Neetu Kapoor, Vinod Khanna, among others.

