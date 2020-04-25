Did you know Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan rejected Saif Ali Khan’s role in Main Khiladi Tu Anari?

As per reports, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan were offered Saif Ali Khan’s role in Akshay Kumar starrer Main Khiladi Tu Anari. Read on

Main Khiladi Tu Anari starring and is a 1994 action comedy film directed by Sameer Malkan. Starring , and Saif Ali Khan, Main Khiladi Tu Anari went on to become the top 5 highest grossing films of the year and such is the films craze, that till date, cinephiles love to watch the film whenever it comes on television. That said, Main Khiladi Tu Anari can be bracketed as one of the quintessential movies from 90s and post the films humongous success, Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan cemented their status as bankable stars. While Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan were catapulted to the top rung of Bollywood’s leading men post the success of Main Khiladi Tu Anari, little did we know that Saif Ali Khan was not the first choice for the film. Yes, as per reports, and were offered the role opposite Akshay Kumar.

For all those who don’t know, Main Khiladi Tu Anari is a Hindi remake of the 1991 Hollywood film The Hard Way starring Michael J Fox and James Wood, and when Shah Rukh Khan was offered the role of Saif Ali Khan in Main Khiladi Tu Anari, the King Khan rejected it on the basis of the fact that he wanted a senior actor to the likes of Om Puri or Naseeruddin Shah to feature opposite him because the original film had a similar jodi. As for Salman Khan, he couldn’t take up the film because he was busy with four films at the time he was offered Main Khiladi Tu Anari, and therefore, as luck had it, Saif Ali Khan grabbed the role in Main Khiladi Tu Anari and we are sure that Saif must be thanking SRK and Salman Khan for denying the role because clearly, Main Khiladi Tu Anari was a game changer in the career of the nawaab.

While SRK denied Main Khiladi Tu Anari, later, we saw Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan share screen space in Yash Chopra’s Dil Toh Pagal Hain where Akshay Kumar played a guest appearance. On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L.Rai’s Zero opposite , and , and as of now, the actor hasn’t announced his next film. As for Akshay Kumar, he has had an amazing 2019 with a couple of super hit films to his credit such as Housefull 4, Good Newwz, Mission Mangal and next, the actor will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi opposite Katrina Kaif, and Laxmmi Bomb opposite Kiara Advani. Also, Akshay will be seen in Bachchan Pandey. As for Salman Khan, he was last seen in Dabangg 3 opposite and next, he will be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai starring and Randeep Hooda. Due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic,film shootings have been stalled and releases postponed, and therefore, Sooryavanshi has been pushed indefinitely. Now amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, since all of us are indoors, Shah Rukh Khan conducted the Ask Me session on Twitter and when a fan asked SRK as to when he will sign his next film- “Scripts to bohot padhi Hongi Apne ab ekhad sign bhi kardo #AskSRK,” SRK replied, “Abe sign to kar doon...abhi shooting kaun karega!!.” Later, another fan asked the Baadshah of Bollywood as to when will he announce his next film as the question asked was, “When will u announce ur next ...Tired of rumours...and Analyzing ur next by looking at ur looks in video n guessing the film u r doing #asksrk,” SRK told the fan not to tire himself as he wrote, “Don’t tire yourself. It’s obvious I will do some films...it’s obvious they will be made..and it’s obvious you all will know.”

Check out the video which reports that Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan rejected Saif Ali Khan's role in Main Khiladi Tu Anari:

Credits :Lehren Retro

