Did you know Shah Rukh Khan cut his Jawan scenes to spotlight Vijay Sethupathi and girl gang?

The blockbuster film Jawan, which stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi, and marks Atlee's debut in directing a Hindi film, has made a big impact at the box office. With the film receiving so much love from the audience, the team behind Jawan has organized a post-release event today in Mumbai to celebrate the film’s success. The event was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Atlee, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Riddhi Dogra, and the entire cast of the film. While everyone was sharing their experiences working in the film, Jawan’s editor Ruben also shared some interesting insights.

Jawan’s editor Ruben recalls how Shah Rukh Khan asked him to chop his scenes from the film but keeping more of Vijay Sethupathi and the girls

During the post-release meet of the Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer Jawan, held today in Mumbai at the YRF studios, Jawan’s editor was asked about how Shah Rukh Khan had told him to chop his scenes but keeping more of Vijay Sethupathi and the girls. He said, “For a star like Shah Rukh, he is the producer, he can take any control over the film. But he was very generous to say, ‘Please cut my scenes and please give it to the other actors, give it to the girls, give it to the villain.’ He wanted more scenes of the villain.”

Ruben also mentioned that he usually doesn't become close friends with actors because he feels “uncomfortable” when they try to interfere with his work under the guise of friendship. However, his experience with Shah Rukh was an exception. He recalled and added, “He was very easy to interact with. Every time I interacted with him, I learned something new. It’s nothing about cinema. I learned how to be more patient.”

Deepika Padukone reveals why she said yes to be a part of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan

Deepika Padukone plays an extended cameo role in the film, Jawan. During the post-release event of Jawan, she revealed the reason behind saying yes to be a part of the film and also opened up about her love for the superstar Shah Rukh Khan. She said, “I have no words to say except thank you so much for all the love. I really just did this for my love for Shah Rukh and everyone knows the relationship that we share. And I didn’t anticipate for this to become so special but I’m just proud and happy to be here and support the team.”

She also mentioned that in addition to her love and admiration for SRK, she was inspired by the movie's vision. Deepika also stated that Shah Rukh is more than just a co-star; they have a deep affection for each other.

