Did you know Shah Rukh Khan didn't drink water for two days during Dard-E-Disco's shoot? Farah Khan reveals

Shah Rukh Khan, having been in the film industry for three decades, experienced his most prosperous year in 2023 with films like Pathaan and Jawan. Farah Khan mentioned that Shah Rukh's enduring popularity is attributed to his dedicated efforts in all his endeavors. She reminisced about their collaboration on Chaleya for Jawan, highlighting Shah Rukh Khan's insistence on rehearsal before the shoot.

Farah Khan reveals Shah Rukh Khan did not have water for two days during Dard-E-Disco

Farah Khan, known for directing Shah Rukh Khan in films like Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, and Happy New Year, shared that during the shooting of the song Dard-E-Disco in Om Shanti Om, Shah Rukh Khan refrained from drinking water for two days.

During a recent chat with Bharti Singh and Harsh Lambachiya on their podcast, Farah Khan recalled that for Main Hoon Na, she desired a shot of Shah Rukh Khan without a shirt, but he couldn't focus on his physique due to a back injury, which eventually required surgery. She added, “So during Om Shanti Om, he said I promised you that the first time I remove my shirt (on camera), I’ll do it for you. He didn’t have water for two days because it causes bloating.”

She further mentioned that in the song Dard-e-Disco, Shah Rukh Khan couldn't dance properly due to severe cramping.

Farah Khan recalls how Shah Rukh Khan insisted on rehearsal during the Chaleya shoot

During the same conversation, Farah Khan also recalled how she was surprised as even after 32 years, Shah Rukh Khan still insisted her rehearse Jawan’s song Chaleya as he felt he “will be able to dance better”. She said, “I just did a song for Jawan. After 32 years, he wanted to rehearse. I said ‘What is wrong with you? Are you crazy?’ He said ‘No, I am thinking that if I rehearse, I will be able to dance better’,”

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Dunki, which is directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The movie is scheduled for an international release on December 21, a day before it hits theaters in India.

