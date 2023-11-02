Did you know Shah Rukh Khan didn't stop praying as he thought it would save his ailing mother?

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to death

Shah Rukh Khan turns 58 years old today. The superstar is easily one of the biggest names in not just Bollywood but in the entire nation. However, before achieving stardom, SRK went through the loss of his mother and father when he was very young. In an earlier interview, the Jawan actor spoke about the time he couldn't stop praying for his ailing mother.

Shah Rukh Khan prayed for his mother in a parking lot

In a conversation with Anupam Kher for his show called The Anupam Kher Show, Shah Rukh Khan spoke about how the untimely demise of his father affected his mother. He said that his mother was very healthy but suddenly one night she felt pain in her legs. She was eventually diagnosed with diabetes which took her life in one and a half months. Recalling the incident, SRK stated that she was admitted to New Delhi's Batra Hospital in the ICU ward.

He said, "Mujhe kisi ne kaha tum dua karte raho aur jabta dua jaari rehti hai tab tak allah miyan jo hai sunte rehte hai. Sunne me itne masroof rehte hai ki kuch action nahi lete (I was told that you need to continuously pray as Allah will be busy listening to you and won't take any action)."

Shah Rukh was told to repeat a prayer for hundred times. He then kept on praying in the hospital's parking lot, thinking that his mother would not die. After a point, he was asked to come to the ICU ward where he told his mother negative things, thinking that she wouldn't leave. This was because he believed that a person only leaves when they are satisfied and feel their children are in safe hands. However, SRK's mother passed away shortly after that.

About Shah Rukh Khan's parents

SRK's father Mir Taj Mohammed Khan was an independence activist and took part in many resistance movements. Later on, he operated a canteen in the National School of Drama. His mother Lateef Fatima, was a magistrate and her father was a senior government engineer. The duo tied the knot in 1959.

