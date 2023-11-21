Did you know Shah Rukh Khan got his first pay cheque of Rs 50 at Pankaj Udhas concert?

Shah Rukh Khan, renowned as the Badshah of Bollywood, has left an indelible mark on the film industry with a prolific career spanning decades. His ascent to global stardom is a well-known tale, marked by two blockbuster successes in 2023 that garnered substantial box office earnings. Yet, Khan's journey had modest beginnings, involving occasional odd jobs before stepping into the world of acting. Interestingly, he earned his very first paycheck while working at a Pankaj Udhas concert.

Shah Rukh Khan served as an usher at a Pankaj Udhas concert

In an old interview with PTI, Shah Rukh Khan reminisced about an interesting episode from the initial phase of his career. He revealed that his inaugural paycheck, a humble Rs 50, materialized through his work as an usher at a Pankaj Udhas concert. Utilizing the earnings from this ushering role, Khan embarked on a memorable journey to Agra. During this excursion, he took advantage of the opportunity to marvel at the stunning beauty of the Taj Mahal.

Shah Rukh Khan's work front

In the sphere of his career endeavors, Shah Rukh Khan, building upon the successes of blockbuster projects like Pathaan and Jawan, is set to captivate audiences once more with his upcoming film, Dunki. Collaborating for the first time with esteemed director Rajkumar Hirani, this venture features an ensemble cast that includes notable talents such as Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. The narrative of the movie explores the lives of individuals who resort to an illicit method known as Donkey Flight to enter the nation, delving into the challenges they face in their attempts to return home. Scheduled for a theatrical release on December 22, aligning with the festive season, Dunki is poised for a direct clash with the highly anticipated film Salaar, featuring Prabhas.

