Did you know Shah Rukh Khan has Tom Cruise connect in Pathaan? Find out how

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham will be soon seen together in Pathaan. The film is set to release on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The teaser has already received a lot of love from the fans. Producer Aditya Chopra and director Siddharth Anand are relentlessly working to make Pathaan India’s biggest action spectacle. The visually spectacular Yash Raj Films’ action extravaganza, Pathaan is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe. But did you know that Pathaan has a huge Tom Cruise connection?

Siddharth reveals:

Talking about the same, Siddharth said, “When one sets out to make the spectacle action film of India with one of the all-time biggest heroes of our country, Shah Rukh Khan, you need to have a champion team that is unified in the vision. Thankfully we got an A-team that came together to push the visual envelope with Pathaan and I was delighted to have someone like Casey O’Neill, who has extensively worked with Tom Cruise, to be by our side.”