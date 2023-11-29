Did you know Shah Rukh Khan insisted Aditya Chopra to include fight scene in DDLJ's climax?

Parmeet Sethi entered the film industry with Aditya Chopra's 1995 movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. In a recent interview, Parmeet revealed that Aditya wasn't too interested in having a fight scene in the climax of the film, but Shah Rukh Khan insisted on including it.

Parmeet Sethi on Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’s climax scene

During a recent interaction with Bollywood Hungama, Parmeet Sethi who was a part of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’s cast, shared an anecdote from the film's production, mentioning that Aditya wasn't very enthusiastic about having a fight scene in the climax. However, Shah Rukh Khan insisted on including it. He said, “Adi did not want the fight. But Shah Rukh was insistent to some other level, so he gave in.”

More about Parmeet Sethi

Parmeet made his first venture into directing with Yash Raj Films in 2010 with the movie Badmaash Company, featuring Shahid Kapoor and Anushka Sharma. He revealed that initially, he was set to direct a cross-border love story with the production house, but due to shifting political circumstances, the plan was disrupted. Since then, Parmeet hasn't directed any films. Currently, he is at the helm of miniTV's Hacks Crime Online.

About Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Aditya Chopra wrote and directed Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, which celebrated its 28th anniversary. DDLJ is widely regarded as one of the blockbuster hits in the annals of Indian cinema. The film starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amrish Puri, Anupam Kher, Farida Jalal, Parmeet Sethi, Mandira Bedi, and Himani Shivpuri, among others.

ALSO READ: 28 years of DDLJ: Kajol gives shoutout to fans for making her and Shah Rukh Khan's film ‘legacy that lives on’