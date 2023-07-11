Did you know Shah Rukh Khan learned Tamil from Vijay Sethupathi on Jawan sets? Know how SRK thanked him

After the massive success of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan will soon be seen in Atlee directorial Jawan, which will release in September. Fans are eagerly waiting for the film to release, and just yesterday, the makers unveiled the highly anticipated prevue of Jawan. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Yogi Babu, Sunil Grover. The prevue of Jawan garnered a great response from the viewers, especially for the high-octane action sequences, Shah Rukh Khan's intriguing avatars, and it also gave a glimpse of Deepika Padukone's cameo! Now, a day after the release of the Prevue, SRK took to his Twitter to thank his team members, including director Atlee, and co-star Vijay Stehupathi. In his latest tweets, he mentioned that Vijay Sethupathi taught him a bit of Tamil on the sets of Jawan.

Shah Rukh Khan thanks Jawan co-star Vijay Sethupathi for teaching him Tamil

Shah Rukh Khan reacted to Vijay Sethupathi's tweet about Jawan prevue announcement. In his tweet, SRK wrote what an honor it was to work with Vijay Sethupathi. He then thanked him for teaching him a bit of Tamil on the sets of Jawan, and for bringing delicious food on the sets. "Sir an honour to work with you. Thanks for teaching me a bit of Tamil on the sets & the delicious food u got. Love u Nanba!" wrote SRK, while expressing his gratefulness.

Shah Rukh Khan also thanked director Atlee, his wife Priya and their son Meer. "Sirrrrrr!!! Maaasssssss!! Your are da man!!!! Thank u for everything and making sure the A K Meer gave his inputs along with Priya!! Love u all," wrote Shah Rukh Khan. In another tweet, Shah Rukh thanked choreographer Shobi Paulraj and wrote, "Thank u @shobimaster for making me dance like a cool hero. Please give my love to your whole team. I tried my best…." Further, in his tweet for Sunil Grover, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "Thank u my ‘Guthi’ too much fun having u on this journey. You are so good in the film! Love u." Shah Rukh Khan also thanked cinematographer G.K Vishnu with a hilarious tweet for 'making him look nice even bald'. Check out the tweets below!

Meanwhile, a few hours ago, Salman Khan shared a post on Instagram, in which he wrote how Jawan prevue really left him impressed. Sharing the prevue of Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan wrote, "athan jawan ban gaya, outstanding trailer, absolutely loved it. Now this is the kind of a movie we should see in theatres only. I toh for sure seeing it 1st day ko hi. Mazaa ahh gaya wahhhhh.."

Jawan is scheduled to release on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

ALSO READ: How did Ridhi Dogra reply to fans who couldn’t spot her in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan's Prevue?