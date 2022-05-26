Did you know Shah Rukh Khan made a private entry at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash?

Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash has got the tinselvile buzzing. The party was a starry affair and Bollywood's big shots were seen marking a presence. From Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif slaying on the red carpet to Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor imitating the Jug Jugg Jeeyo step, Aamir Khan’s appearance with ex-wife Kiran Rao, Salman Khan’s stylish entry and more, everything about KJo’s birthday bash made the headlines. Amid these, Shah Rukh Khan’s absence from Karan’s grand party raised a lot of eyebrows.

Shah Rukh Khan’s private entry at Karan Johar’s party

However, as per a recent report published in India Today, Shah Rukh Khan had attended Karan’s bash. It is reported that he made a private entry and avoided getting clicked by the shutterbug. “Shah Rukh Khan was present at Karan's birthday bash. He arrived at the venue but made a very private entry from a different gate. This was to avoid getting clicked by the paparazzi,” a source was quoted saying. To note this isn’t the first time SRK has made a private entry at a party. Earlier, he had avoided the media attention at Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s reception party as well.

Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback movie

Meanwhile talking about the work front, Shah Rukh Khan, who was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, is set to make his comeback on the big screen with Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the movie will also star Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and will be hitting the screens on January 25 next year.

Shah Rukh Khan's collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani

Besides, Shah Rukh Khan had also surprised his fans when he announced his first collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani. The actor-director duo will be seen working together on Dunki. The movie will also star Taapsee Pannu in the lead. Interestingly, Taapsee will be sharing the screen with SRK for the first time in Dunki and she is quite excited about it. Talking about the movie, Taapsee wrote, “Yes it’s hard to make it till here, and it’s harder when you are all by yourself but then a superstar once said ‘agar kisi cheez ko shiddat se chaho to puri kayanat tumhe usse milane me lag jati hai (if you wish for something with all your heart, the entire universe conspires to get it for you)’ cheers to honesty, hard work and perseverance. Almost 10 saal lage (it took 10 years) but finally ‘All is Well’”. Dunki is expected to release on December 22 next year.