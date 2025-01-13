Did you know Shah Rukh Khan once scolded a fan for taking selfie without permission? Bodyguard Yusuf Ibrahim reveals ‘Fans need to maintain boundaries’

Bollywood celebs are often seen surrounded by their body guards and security personnel who make sure they are safe and sound in public. There are some bodyguards like Yusuf Ibrahim who have been in the industry for decades and worked with multiple stars. Hence, they have several stories to share. Recently, Ibrahim recalled Shah Rukh Khan scolding a fan for taking selfie without permission. He also exclaimed “Fans need to maintain boundaries”. Read on!

While talking to Siddharth Kannan, celebrity bodyguard Yusuf Ibrahim went back in time and recalled how Shah Rukh Khan had to reprimand a fan for taking a selfie with him without his permission. Ibrahim further shed light on the importance of boundaries when it comes to fans interacting with their stars.

Yusuf explained that the media often looks for moments they can catch and make viral, but the celebs are human too. Hence, when someone suddenly barges in for a photo, especially when they might have a different mindset at the time, it’s not acceptable. “Fans need to maintain boundaries and show respect. Instead of rushing in with a phone, they should politely ask if a photo is possible,” he added.

The celebrity bodyguard further stated that watching a viral video about stars and making judgments is easy, but the reality of their lives is much more challenging. One might think that a star’s life is easier, but sitting in makeup for hours, and staying under harsh lights for 12 hours straight isn’t a cakewalk.

And it’s in between all this hard work, that they get very little personal time. Hence, when someone invades that space, especially when they’re exhausted after a long day, it’s natural for anyone to get upset or irritated. “They are human, after all, and reactions like that are understandable,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in King with Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and others.

