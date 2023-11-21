Did you know Shah Rukh Khan rehearsed for 6 hours for a two-and-half-minute-long scene in Dunki?

Shah Rukh Khan is an actor who likes to give his all and more when working on a project. He is often praised for being humble to his co-stars and working hard to achieve perfection in his craft. Ajay Kumar, who worked with SRK briefly in Dunki, recently spoke highly about the King Khan and his work ethic. Read on to know what he said.

Shah Rukh Khan rehearsed for six hours for a two-and-half-minute-long scene in Dunki

The King of Romance, Shah Rukh Khan, will be soon seen in his upcoming comedy-drama film Dunki. Joining him is actor Ajay Kumar for an important role in the film. In a recent interview, the actor spoke about SRK’s dedication and work ethic. He said Shah Rukh rehearsed for hours and took multiple takes to perfect a short scene with him.

Speaking to Dainik Bhaskar, Kumar said that while other stars would head to their vanity vans during shoot breaks, the Jawan actor is nothing like that. “Believe it or not, our communication scene is just two and a half minutes long. But for that scene to be perfect, Shah Rukh put in a total of six hours of hard work. He continued shooting until 7 in the evening,” he said that even during a 10-minute break between shots, SRK kept rehearsing even though he had only four lines.

Moreover, the megastar kept suggesting ways to improve their scene and worked like a maniac. “He would ask, ‘If I do this, what will you do?’ After I responded, he would say, ‘Great, let’s rehearse.’ For that two-and-a-half-minute scene, he rehearsed with me at least 20 to 25 times. Shooting in at least 25 different variations. I didn’t see him sitting peacefully for those 6 hours,” Kumar added.

During the six hours he worked with Khan, Ajay did not feel like the Pathaan actor was ‘airy’ about his stardom. “He gives as much space and freedom to his co-actors as he is getting,” he said.

Shah Rukh Khan’s work front

After delivering two blockbuster hits this year, Pathan and Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of Dunki. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the comedy movie also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani and is set to release theatrically on December 21.

