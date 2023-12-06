Did you know Shah Rukh Khan rehearsed his scene with Rajpal Yadav in Kal Ho Naa Ho 12 times?

Shah Rukh Khan who will be next seen in Dunki is an ideal co-actor, and many artists who have collaborated with him, regardless of their scene's length or character significance, have praised him. Rajpal Yadav, who acted alongside SRK in the 2003 film Kal Ho Naa Ho, recently shared an experience where the superstar willingly rehearsed with him for a small scene almost 12 times.

Rajpal Yadav opens up on working with Shah Rukh Khan in Kal Ho Naa Ho

During a recent interaction with Mashable India, Rajpal Yadav recalled the time when he was given a minor role as Guru in Nikhil Advani's film. He mentioned that Shah Rukh Khan was already a superstar, whereas he was just starting out in his career. During the 12 rehearsals for that particular scene, Shah Rukh responded each time as if he was also a beginner. He added, “It didn’t feel like he was a superstar. Our tuning was very good in that scene.”

In the movie, Rajpal Yadav portrayed a Mumbai goon who arrives for a blind date with Sweetu (Delnaaz). However, he mistakenly goes to her neighbor Naina's (Preity Zinta) house, where she is having dinner with her and Aman's (Shah Rukh Khan) family.

While collaborating with Shah Rukh, Yadav observed the actor's deep passion for his craft. He said, “He had that passion in him to do something great.” Following Kal Ho Naa Ho, Rajpal Yadav continued to collaborate with SRK in movies like Billu, Bhoothnath, and Paheli. According to Yadav, Shah Rukh has not yet given his finest performance. He said, “His films are doing so well but I still feel his best performance is yet to come because he considers his profession his passion.”

Advertisement

Work front of Shah Rukh Khan and Rajpal Yadav

Shah Rukh Khan began the year with the action-thriller Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand and featuring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film was a success at the box office. He continued his winning streak with the hit film Jawan. After a notable cameo in Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi, SRK is gearing up for the release of Dunki on December 22, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. There are also reports suggesting a potential collaboration with his daughter Suhana Khan in a future Sujoy Ghosh directorial.

Rajpal Yadav recently appeared in a humorous role in Dream Girl 2, starring Ayushmann Khurrana. In a surprising turn, he took on a menacing character in the Disney Plus Hotstar series Apurva, alongside Tara Sutaria, Abhishek Banerjee, and Dhairya Karwa.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan's reaction to fan reminding him of Zero proves why he is the king of wit and humor