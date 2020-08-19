Did you know Shah Rukh Khan’s biggest fear is what would happen if people read his mind?

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L.Rai’s Zero co-starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

If you read his interviews or watch his talks, it can safely be said that is one of the wittiest and intelligent actors and we are sure that most of us, if not all, would agree to it. Now while Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L.Rai’s Zero co-starring and , the actor hasn’t officially announced his next film and during a recent Twitter interaction with his fans, a fan had asked SRK: “Scripts to bohot padhi Hongi Apne ab ekhad sign bhi kardo #AskSRK,” and to this, SRK replied, “Abe sign to kar doon...abhi shooting kaun karega!!.

That said, in a latest interview, this Veer Zara the actor was questioned about the one feature he feels is missing in his favourite gadget and to this, the actor replied that the brain is his favourite gadget and he loves using it. However, SRK had an interesting observation while talking about the one feature he’d like to add in it, and to this, he said, “A 3D holographic image transmission about 3 feet from my face... of all the ideas I get in my brain to make the multiple choices easier to pick out from. In colour of course. And only visible to me... can’t have all reading my inane and sundry and sometimes naughty thoughts.”

Now as per reports, it is being said that since Yash Chopra, SRK and Aditya Chopra share a beautiful bond, Aditya might announce SRK’s next film on late Yash Chopra’s 88th birth anniversary.

