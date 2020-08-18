  1. Home
Did you know Shah Rukh Khan’s THESE movies have made it to Madhuri Dixit’s list of favourite films?

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in the 2019 film starrer Kalank starring Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles
Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit have shared screen space in a host of films such as Koyla, Dil Toh Pagal Hain, Devdas, Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam, and others, and cinephiles always wonder as to when will they see these two reunite on screen again. While only the actors and directors can answer this question, recently, when Madhuri completed 36 years in the film industry, she interacted with her fans on social media and amidst a host of questions, one question that caught our attention was when fans asked her about her favourite Shah Rukh khan film.

During the ‘Ask MD’ session on Twitter, a fan asked the actress about her favourite films of Shah Rukh Khan, and to this, the Beta actress replied, “I loved him in Baazigar, DDLJ, Chak De India & all the films we did together @iamsrk.” Well, we wonder what SRK has to say to this. That said, recently, when SRK conduced an Ask Me session on social media, a fan asked SRK about his next film because post the debacle of Zero, SRK hasn’t announced any film and to this, the actor said, “Abe sign to kar doon...abhi shooting kaun karega!!.”

On the work front, Madhuri was last seen in the 2019 multi-starrer Kalank, and the film starred Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles. As for SRK, he was last seen in Aanand L.Rai's Zero co-starring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma and although he hasn't officially announed his next film, however, reports suggest that SRK will be seen reuniting with Deepika Padukone for his next film, which will be directed by War fame director Siddharth Anand. 

