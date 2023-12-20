Did you know Shah Rukh Khan sent bodyguards for Jawan girls post Atlee's party? Priyamani REVEALS

Shah Rukh Khan achieved the biggest hit of the year with Jawan. In a recent interview, co-star Priyamani fondly remembered working with him, emphasizing not only his professionalism on set but also his thoughtful and caring nature off-screen. Priyamani shared a memorable incident during the shoot when director Atlee organized a grand birthday party. However, it was Shah Rukh who took the initiative to ensure the well-being of his female colleagues from the movie, displaying a considerate and nurturing side that went beyond his on-screen role.

Shah Rukh Khan arranged for bodyguards to accompany the female cast members

During a conversation with Curly Tales, Priyamani shared that Atlee extended an invitation to the entire Jawan team for his birthday celebration, which included the presence of Shah Rukh Khan. The party became a star-studded affair when Thalapathy Vijay also joined in. The actress mentioned that the female guests left the celebration around 2-3 am, and to their surprise, Shah Rukh Khan took personal responsibility for their safety.

Reflecting on the considerate act, Priyamani noted that SRK took excellent care of everyone, escorting them to the car and personally ensuring their safe departure. He went the extra mile by arranging for two bodyguards to accompany them all the way to the hotel. Despite their assurances that they didn't require such precautions, the Pathaan actor insisted, affirming that the bodyguards would indeed accompany them.

Advertisement

The Family Man actress recounted that upon reaching the hotel, they expressed gratitude to the guards. However, the guards insisted on waiting until the women were safely in the elevator before bidding farewell. She mentioned, "They said sir has specifically said we have to be there till you guys are safe in the hotel. Once we entered the lift, is when they said bye and they left." She described Shah Rukh's gesture as exceptionally thoughtful and caring.

Prior to Jawan, Priyamani had already teamed up with King Khan in the song One Two Three Four for Rohit Shetty’s Chennai Express. While filming Zinda Banda for Jawan, Shah Rukh affectionately called her his dance teacher and insisted that she stand beside him rather than behind him, as shared by the actress in a Connect FM Canada interview.

ALSO READ: Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan has hilarious reaction when asked to show his abs; 'Deepika Padukone ho to dikhau'