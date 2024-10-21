Did You Know Shah Rukh Khan shot action scenes in Raees with serious knee problem? Rahul Dholakia says ‘his leg would swell up’

Shah Rukh Khan's massive success in Bollywood isn't only due to his box office success but also his humble and hard-working attitude. In a new interview, filmmaker Rahul Dholakia shared an old incident from the set of their film Raees when King Khan had a Knee problem. Still the actor, continued to film more scenes that reflected his professionalism and willpower.

In a candid conversation with Mashable India, the filmmaker recalled how they worked together on their film Raees. Dholakia shared a memory from the sets of Raees and said, "Shah Rukh had a knee problem. His knee would swell up. And we had to take action. Shah Rukh had a big knee problem and it was extremely painful. I was like, 'How will you do this?' He said, 'chinta mat kar yaar, main kar lunga (don't worry, I will do it)' and the way he would land his foot."

Given the nature of the film, there were a lot of action scenes involved, and Rahul asked the action director not to ask for more retakes, which could put the megastar through the same pain. However, Khan heard it qnd eased off the tension of the makers by saying that he could do better.

Rahul Dholakia admitted that Shah Rukh could have easily avoided the shooting schedule. Instead, he continued shooting for the remaining part, showcasing his resilience and dedication.

The director went on to praise Khan and the support he offers to others. Describing the same, he said, "Shah Rukh makes you feel very comfortable. He is not an insecure actor. He is not an insecure human being, and he is encouraging. He is on your side."

Delving more into the topic, Rahul mentioned that he didn't like to add songs in his movies and Raees's storyline didn't require one. Yet, when King Khan and producer learned about it, they asked him to do otherwise. Recalling the same, the director said, "They said, 'Your film won't last a day'. I said, 'Why? What do songs have to do with movies?' They said, 'You are new to this commercial film experience'."

Raaes was released in 2017, where fans got to see Shah Rukh Khan in a different light as he played the role of a bootlegging king from the 80s. It also stars Mahira Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in significant roles but failed to perform at the box office.

