Did you know Shah Rukh Khan shot for Ketan Mehta's Maya Memsaab when his mother was in 'critical situation'?

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, the most adored actor, has been ruling the industry for several years now. He started his acting journey with TV and later went on to make it big in Bollywood. Shah Rukh has won a lot of hearts with his craft and dedication over the years. Meanwhile, his film Maya Memsaab recently clocked 30 years and to celebrate this special milestone, director Ketan Mehta revealed interesting anecdotes about the film. He recalled how Khan shot the film despite his mother being in a 'critical situation' then.

When Shah Rukh Khan proved his professionalism

While speaking to Bollywood Hungama recently, the director revealed that Maya Memsaab was the first film that King Khan shot. But his first theatrical release was Deewana which came out in 1992. Maya Memsaab, co-starring Deepa Sahi, Farooq Shaikh and Raj Babbar, was released after films like Deewana, Chamatkar, Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman and Dil Aashna Hai. During the interaction, Mehta even talked about SRK's professionalism. He shared how the actor landed up in Shimla to shoot for the film even though his mother was in the hospital.

Ketan said, "Hats off to Shah Rukh Khan. His mother at that time was in a critical situation. The entire unit had reached Shimla. Not wanting to delay the shoot, he landed up. I am grateful for his positive energy." Shah Rukh's mother left for her heavenly abode in 1991. Ketan also revealed how he ended up casting the superstar in the film. He added that his name was recommended by Aziz Mirza and Saeed Mirza as they worked with him on the television show Circus.

Mehta added, "We were looking for a newcomer. He came and I realised that his energy was simply infectious. It was an instant liking and we decided to cast him. The snowstorm was the first scene that we shot for. When it’s the first film, any actor would give his/her best. He was full of energy and wanted to prove himself. He had positive energy for the whole shoot."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh is currently busy with his upcoming film, Jawan. Helmed by Atlee, the film also features Sanya Malhotra and Nayanthara in important roles. The film will release on September 7. Apart from this, he has Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu. It is directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

