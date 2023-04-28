Did you know Shah Rukh Khan shot for Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman during his honeymoon with Gauri Khan?

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are hands down, one of the most loved couples of B-Town. Fans have always been in awe of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri’s love story. Shah Rukh and Gauri met in the 1980s, fell in love, and began dating each other. They tied the knot on October 25, 1991. Shah Rukh married Gauri during the initial days of his career. Did you know that they got married while SRK was shooting for Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman? Co-producer Viveck Vaswani took to his social media to share a throwback picture of Shah Rukh and Gauri from their honeymoon in Darjeeling. He also shared an interesting story, revealing that that post his marriage, Shah Rukh went straight to Darjeeling with Gauri Khan and he shot for a song of Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman. During his honeymoon!

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s throwback picture from their honeymoon in Darjeeling

Viveck Vaswani took to his Twitter account to share a picture of Gauri and Shah Rukh from their honeymoon in Darjeeling. SRK was not just there for the honeymoon, but he was also accompanied by the team of Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, as he was shooting for the first song of the film there. Sharing the story behind the picture, Viveck Vaswani tweeted, “Honeymoon in Darjeeling while the first song of RajuBanGayaGentleman was being filmed. We went to Delhi, he got married and we went straight to Darjeeling to shoot… with the bride!!”

The picture shows Shah Rukh Khan in a black and red outfit, with a printed hat on his head. Meanwhile, Gauri looks stunning in a fuchsia-pink top. Shah Rukh and Gauri look incredibly happy, and their background gives a glimpse of the beautiful landscape of Darjeeling. Check it out below.

Fans went gaga over the picture. While one fan commented, “One of the many reasons he is THE KING of ROMANCE …reel or real ..no one does it better than him #SRK!" while another one wrote, “My favorite couple in the whole world. They have made me believe that love is worth fighting for.”

Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman was released in 1992, and it starred Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, Amrita Singh, Nana Patekar.

