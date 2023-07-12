Did you know Shah Rukh Khan showed Jawan Prevue to Salman Khan first?

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been trending on social media ever since the much-awaited Jawan Prevue was launched on July 10. After the massive success of Pathaan, he is all set to return to the big screen with Atlee's Jawan. The action-thriller also features Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani and Sunil Grover in key roles. Interestingly, Deepika Padukone will also be seen in a special appearance. Netizens are highly impressed by the Jawan Prevue and so is Salman Khan. On Tuesday, the superstar shared Jawan's Prevue on Twitter and praised his buddy SRK. Now, a while ago, the latter responded to Salman's post in the most endearing way!

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan's camaraderie over Jawan Prevue is unmissable

Salman earlier shared the video and shared his excitement about seeing King Khan as Jawan. He also mentioned that he will watch the film on the first day. He wrote, "Pathan jawan ban gaya, outstanding trailer, absolutely loved it. Now this is the kind of a movie we should see in theatres only. I toh for sure seeing it 1st day ko hi. Mazaa ahh gaya wahhhhh.. @iamsrk."

Now, Shah Rukh replied to Salman and thanked him for showering love on the Prevue. He even revealed that he showed the Jawan Prevue to Salman first. He tweeted, "Pehle Bhai, issi liye aapko hi dikhaya tha!! Thanks for your wishes and booking the first ticket already. Love you."

Soon after he shared the tweet, fans of both actors were seen gushing over their banter. A fan commented, "So cute." Another fan wrote, "SRK and Salman are Ram-Laxman of Bollywood." One of the comments also read, "SRK & Salman on screen feel like actual brothers. Such bonding. So much love. THE TWO LAST MEGASTARS OF BOLLYWOOD." Others were seen dropping red heart and fire emojis.

Recently, Salman made a starry appearance in SRK's blockbuster film, Pathaan. The audience went gaga over the action sequences in the film. Now, they are looking forward to watching SRK in Salman and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3, which will release on Diwali 2023. Meanwhile, Jawan is slated to release on September 7 on the big screens.

ALSO READ: Is Shah Rukh Khan shooting special song for Jawan in Mumbai and not Dubai? Here's what we know