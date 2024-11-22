Did you know Shah Rukh Khan studied to be a scientist, economist and then did mass communication? Here’s what pushed him to be actor

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of death.

Shah Rukh Khan, one of Bollywood’s biggest stars, revealed that his journey to acting was shaped by life’s challenges. After studying science, economics, and mass communication, his parents' untimely death pushed him toward acting, leading to his successful career in entertainment.

Shah Rukh Khan recently attended the third Global Freight Summit in Dubai, where he shared insights on his career journey, including how his parents' untimely deaths shaped his life choices. Reflecting on his early struggles, he revealed that many of his decisions were driven by necessity.

After losing his parents, he found himself in financial hardship. Initially pursuing studies in science, then economics, and later mass communication, SRK's academic pursuits seemed far removed from his eventual career in acting.

The Jawan actor said, “After my parents died, I had no money. I (initially) studied to be a scientist, then I went on to be an economist, then I learned mass communication. So I did my masters in all these things which, sometimes, may not be relatable to why would he become an actor after this.”

However, the advent of television in India changed his path. He recalled how, when offered Rs 1,500 for his first TV appearance, he saw it as a viable job opportunity. One thing led to another, and the rest, as they say, is history.

During the same event, Shah Rukh Khan opened up about how immense success can sometimes lead to unexpected challenges. Reflecting on his career, he explained that success can cause isolation, not only physically but also mentally, as it limits new ideas.

He believes that the pressure of maintaining success often creates a bubble, making one less aware of the changing world around them. King Khan noted that this disconnect might have contributed to the hurdles he faced in his career before the release of Pathaan, which turned out to be a massive hit.

He admitted that despite his success, he remains hardworking and never takes it for granted. Recalling his daily routine, SRK shared how he used to wake up driven by his achievements, constantly thinking about how to improve and evolve.

However, he failed to notice the shifting dynamics in the industry, a realization he now sees as crucial for his growth. The actor emphasized that when you're successful, it's easy to become complacent, but understanding and adapting to changes in consumer tastes is key to avoiding failure.

On the work front, Shah Rukh is set to star in Sujoy Ghosh’s King, produced by Siddharth Anand. The much-anticipated action film will feature SRK alongside his daughter, Suhana Khan, marking their first collaboration on screen.

The movie also stars Abhishek Bachchan and Abhay Verma in key roles. Pinkvilla previously reported that filming is scheduled to begin in January 2025, with the makers aiming for a release during Eid 2026.

