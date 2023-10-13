Did you know Shah Rukh Khan visited Mona Singh's Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin sets with Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan?

Talented actress Mona Singh and renowned filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, who excel in different areas of the entertainment industry, are collaborating for the first time on the survival drama streaming series titled Kaala Paani. Mona Singh who is quite famous for her role as Jassi in Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, recently shared an anecdote about when Shah Rukh Khan visited the show's set with his children, Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan. Mona Singh mentioned that she felt extremely nervous, and the director became quite excited when SRK showed up.

During a recent interview with Radio Nasha, Mona Singh recalled the time when superstar Shah Rukh Khan had visited her Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin set along with his kids Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan who were quite small then. She said, “Shah Rukh Khan visited the set of Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin with his children. Tab Aryan chotu sa tha, Suhana choti si godh mai thi and Shah Rukh sir humare saamne khade the (That time, Aryan was very small and even Suhana was just a toddler). And I literally froze.”

She further added, “I was in my Jassi's costume at that moment and wished he could see me as I truly look, not just in my character since he didn’t know how I actually looked like in reality. Shah Rukh sir came to me and mentioned, ‘My kids love you.’ I was surprised and he added, ‘They only eat their food after listening to your title track,’ and I just kept looking at him.

About Kaala Paani

Kaala Paani, directed by Sameer Saxena and Amit Gholani, is produced by Gholani, Saxena, Biswapati Sarkar, and Saurabh Khanna under the banner of Posham Pa Pictures. The series is written by Sarkar, Gholani, Sandeep Saket, and Nimisha Misra. The series also marks the return of Ashutosh Gowariker into acting. He originally began his career as an actor in the 1990s, featuring in television series like Circus and films like Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa and Chamatkar. In 2016, he appeared in the Marathi film Ventilator, backed by Priyanka Chopra. Kaala Paani is scheduled for release on Netflix on October 18 this year.