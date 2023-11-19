Did you know Shah Rukh Khan was about to quit Kal Ho Naa Ho after shooting for 4 days?

Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Preity Zinta's film Kal Ho Naa Ho is approaching its 20th anniversary. Director Nikkhil Advani, who debuted as a director with this iconic and emotional film, has revealed that Shah Rukh Khan was on the verge of quitting the film due to an injury after four days of shooting. The filmmaker mentioned that they opted to delay the film and allow Shah Rukh to recover.

Nikkhil Advani reveals Shah Rukh Khan was about to quit Kal Ho Naa Ho

During a recent interaction with Rajshri Unplugged, Nikkhil Advani mentioned that Shah Rukh experienced back issues after four days of shooting, and he expressed, 'Take me out of the film.' They refused and chose to “delay the film by six months.”

Nikkhil also shared that he felt a lot of pressure while shooting Kal Ho Naa Ho. He felt pressure because the previous films from Dharma Productions, like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, were highly successful. If the next film from Dharma Productions did not perform well, the blame would be placed on Nikkhil Advani for breaking the 100% success track record. He added, “So the pressure was immense.”

About Kal Ho Naa Ho

Kal Ho Naa Ho’s plot revolves around a girl named Naina (played by Preity Zinta) leading a dull life. Her life takes a meaningful turn when she meets Aman (played by Shah Rukh Khan). Despite Aman reciprocating her feelings, he pretends to be married and persuades Rohit (played by Saif Ali Khan) to pursue Naina romantically. When the true motive behind Aman's deception is revealed, it leaves everyone devastated and in tears.

The film achieved remarkable success, earning two National Film Awards, eight Filmfare Awards, thirteen International Indian Film Academy Awards, six Producers Guild Film Awards, three Screen Awards, and two Zee Cine Awards in 2004.

Shah Rukh Khan’s work front

On the professional front, the actor is gearing up for the release of Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The movie also features Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu. The first teaser, Drop 1, has been unveiled, along with two new sets of posters.

Dunki is all set to hit theaters on December 22, this year.

ALSO READ: PIC: Shah Rukh Khan poses with David Beckham at Mannat grand party; calls him 'absolute gentleman'