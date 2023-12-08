Did you know Shah Rukh Khan was overjoyed to play minor role in Wagle Ki Duniya? Aanjjan Srivastav recalls

Shah Rukh Khan had his fair share of struggles before he became the King of Romance. Back in the day when the actor was offered a minor role in one of the episodes of the TV show Wagle Ki Duniya, he was over the moon, recalled his co-star Aanjjan Srivastav.

Before entering the Indian film industry with the 1992 film Deewana, Shah Rukh Khan worked in many TV shows like Fauji, Circus, Doosra Keval, Idiot, and many others. Since he was starting in the industry, he jumped in joy when he was offered a minor role in one of the episodes of the TV sitcom Wagle Ki Duniya.

Aanjjan Srivastav, who played a key role in the show revealed to Mukesh Khanna how Shah Rukh was an inquisitive actor even during his struggling period. Revisiting the time, Srivastav shared, “He was offered a small role in Wagle Ki Duniya. He jumped on the offer and said I’ll do it, just tell me what to do.” Srivastav continued that initially, he didn’t want SRK to play that part. But when he shared screen space with him, he was in awe of SRK’s talent. “He was not a star at the time and he had such sportsman spirit,” the senior actor said.

During their chat, the Sam Bahadur actor further divulged that in the 1994 romantic comedy film Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, he played the role of Shah Rukh’s strict father. When on the day of the shoot, the Jawan actor asked Srivastav if he was getting enough reaction out of him to elevate his performance, he thought that King Khan was ‘on another level’.

Shah Rukh Khan’s work front

SRK moved from doing TV to taking over the big screen by storm with his impactful performances. He started the year with a bang. With Pathaan, SRK took over the box office. Then came Jawan which broke several records. He also made a special appearance in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3. Currently, he is gearing up for the release of his upcoming comedy movie Dunki.

