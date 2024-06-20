Did you know Shah Rukh Khan wasn’t convinced about signing Kuch Kuch Hota Hai? Farah Khan reveals why

Karan Johar made his directorial debut with the 1998 film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji in lead roles. This musical romance was a smashing hit across India and abroad but are you aware that King Khan wasn’t too keen on signing up for this film?

Why was Shah Rukh Khan apprehensive of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai?

Filmmaker Farah Khan recently sat in a candid conversation with Radio Nasha where she revealed that she ‘reverse engineered’ the reason why SRK was unconvinced with KKHH and made Main Hoon Na. After seeing Karan’s film, Farah too wanted to make a young film.

She shared, “Shah Rukh ne mar mar ke Kuch Kuch Hota Hai kiya, he used to say I am too old to play this college boy and he was 30 that time!” The mastermind played well with the script then because she only wanted SRK in her college film. Wondering why Shah Rukh would to college, she worked the entire thing backward and showed how he would go undercover.

Main Hoon Na was Farah Khan’s directorial debut and her ‘long-time dream’ that was released in 2004. The 59-year-old in the same interview shared how her initially envisioned short movie eventually became a full-length feature. She recalled how the movie initially was just about Shah Rukh bursting into a drug ring in a college and falling in love with the chemistry teacher.

“But while writing I kept feeling this is a bit small, and then the whole India-Pakistan, Project Milap, Raghavan (Suniel Shetty) bits kept adding and the film grew,” Farah revisited.

Main Hoon Na was the most expensive film of that year according to Farah and wouldn’t have come into play without Shah Rukh Khan’s support. For the unversed, it was the first film that the actor’s production house Red Chillies Entertainment produced. Farah further shared that it was an era of just love stories, and her movie was a masala one arriving after a long time. “Those movies were like family picnics, but it was just not my genre,” she said.

On the work front, SRK will be next seen in King co-starring his daughter Suhana Khan.

