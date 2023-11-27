Did you know Shah Rukh Khan wasn’t first choice for Baazigar? Actor Deepak Tijori REVEALS

Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Shilpa Shetty starrer Baazigar was released in 1993. Baazigar was Khan's breakthrough role (his first as an anti-hero), Kajol's first commercial success, and Shetty's film debut. But did you know SRK was not the first choice for the film? In a recent interview, actor Deepak Tijori made an interesting revelation about the same.

Deepak Tijori reveals Shah Rukh Khan was not first choice for Baazigar

Directed by Abbas Burmawalla and Mustan Burmawalla, Baazigar was one of the turning points for Shah Rukh Khan, who was yet to become a superstar at that time. During a recent interview with Bollywood Thikana, Deepak Tijori revealed what he had suggested to the director duo.

He said, "I saw a film, A Kiss Before Dying, and narrated a story to them. Back then, this is how it used to function, there was no concept of copyright, studios system had not come into play. So, most films were inspired by Hollywood films."

Tijori added that he gave a narration to the three brothers and told them that this is a villain role which he will do and they can cast other heroes and other roles. According to the actor, they agreed and then Khiladi was released, followed by Jo Jeeta Woh Sikandar. "Now people from the distribution circle were looking at me like I am progressing and soon enough I will become a hero," he added.

Recalling a meeting with producer Pahlaj Nihalani, who was ready to produce the film, Deepak said that everything was getting final when one day Nihalani called him and said there was a “twist” in the story.

“Pahlaj ji said Abaas Mustan were in talks with Venus for the same film. I was shocked. Back then Shah Rukh and I were friends. We would party every night. I asked him if he was approached for the film, he said he was," said Deepak.

Deepak further said that the brothers already committed themselves to Venus with Shah Rukh as the lead adding they said that they would collaborate with Deepak on some other film.

Shah Rukh Khan's work front

The actor is set to be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film Dunki. The cast of the film also stars Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. Dunki will hit theaters on December 22, 2023.

