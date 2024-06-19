Did you know Shah Rukh Khan's co-star Deven Bhojani thought he was 'full of himself' before working with him?

Deven Bhojani is known for playing comedy roles in several big films and TV shows. The actor has always entertained fans with his innocent and lively performances.

Deven who made his debut in the Hindi film industry with Aamir Khan starrer Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander worked with several big stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, and more. Recently, he opened up about working with SRK and shared how he had a different image of the superstar in mind before meeting him.

Deven Bhojani thought Shah Rukh Khan was full of attitude

During a recent podcast with Laksh Maheshwari, Deven Bhojani opened up about his working experience with Shah Rukh Khan. He recalled having a negative perception of the superstar before his first meeting with him.

Deven did his first film with Shah Rukh Khan after Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander. Talking about it, he said that he was hesitant to introduce himself to SRK because he had heard stories about him being full of himself. He also believed the stories that the superstar spoke ill about senior stars like Dilip Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan in his interviews.

However, when Khan came and introduced himself to Deven and also praised his performance in JJWS, it left the actor surprised. He shared that the film got delayed and released 10 years later. Notably, the actor was talking about the film Yeh Lamhe Judaai Ke which featured SRK and Raveena Tandon in the lead. Directed by Birendra Nath Tiwari, it was released on April 9, 2004.

Advertisement

Deven Bhojani also featured in Shah Rukh Khan's Christmas 2023 release Dunki. The film was helmed by Rajkumar Hirani and also featured Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani among others.

Deven on working with SRK on the sets of Dunki

Talking about how it was working with him on the sets of Dunki, the actor said that he was so warm and they recalled old days together. He shared that on the first day of shoot, they called each other by their names but later, SRK started calling him 'Deven Sir'. When he asked about the reason, the superstar said that he noticed everyone was calling him 'Deven Sir' on the sets hence he didn't want to be the only person calling him by his name. However, the actor told him that they were old friends and he didn't need to call him that way.

Shah Rukh Khan's work front

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his next film titled King which is an action thriller. The film will feature him in the role of a Don and will also have his daughter and actress Suhana Khan in a pivotal role. Pinkvilla was the first to reveal that the father-daughter duo will be sharing screen in the film.

The upcoming film is expected to go on floors in August 2024 while the pre-production work is already going on. Sujoy Ghosh will be directing the film.

ALSO READ: Why wasn't Hrithik Roshan cast with Shah Rukh Khan in Main Hoon Na despite being finalized? Farah Khan spills beans