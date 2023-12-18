Did you know Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki based on real events? Rajkumar Hirani REVEALS story behind film’s origin

Dunki starring Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, and Vicky Kaushal is one of the most-awaited films of 2023. Rajkumar Hirani's directorial has been garnering a lot of attention since the announcement of the film's release date. A while ago, Red Chillies Entertainment shared a video featuring Rajkumar, Shah Rukh, and Taapsee where they opened up on various topics related to Dunki and the director shared how he came up with the story of the film Dunki.

Rajkumar Hirani shares story behind making Dunki

The video shared by Red Chillies Entertainment shows Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, and director Rajkumar Hirani discussing queries related to Dunki.

The director proposed saying they should tell the audience why they made the film Dunki and how he came up with the idea. SRK showed a picture of a house where an airplane is cemented on top of it.

Elaborating on the picture, Rajkumar Hirani said, "Actually yeh ek ghar hai Jalandhar mein, Jalandhar ke aas pass. Jaha yeh ghar aap dekh rahe hai uske upar yeh itna bada jahaj cement ka bana hua hai. Aisa ek ghar nehi hai, aisa kai ghar hai jaha chhato pe jahaj lage hote hai. (This house is in Jalandhar, and the airplane is real. There are many houses like it in Jalandhar). So I was quite amazed by it. I wanted to know why is it like this."

Advertisement

He further added, "Woha culture hai ki jin gharo ke bacche yeh ghar ka koi ek family member videsh pohoch jay, London, Canada, America jaha pohoch jay, toh wo ghar ke upar chhat pe ek jahaj laga deta hai. (There is a culture in Jalandhar when a family member goes abroad, they cement an airplane on top of their house)." He also revealed that under the airplane, there are water tanks.

"So I laughed first because I found it funny. Then I started to watch videos. Then I founf out the story that one member of each family in Jalandhar wants to settle abroad. Uska wo culturally background hai ki 50s mein World War ke baad, soldiers were fighting for them. Fir World War khatam ho gaya woha kaafi logo ki kaami ho gayi, there were fewer men to work in UK for textile industries toh unhone Punjab se kaaji logo ko bulana shuru kiya ki aa hamare yeha kaam karo. Toh wo jaake waha pe kaam karne lage. Fir 62 or 61 mein ek act aa gaya jisse yeh band kar diya. Toh inke parivaar divide ho gaye. (After World War, UK went short of men to work in the Textile industries and that's why they asked for people from Punjab. Then an act came and everything stopped and families got divided)."

Rajkumar said that people here thought that life was good abroad but the visa became an issue and then the illegal crossing started. He added, "Jis route se wo log jaate the usko Donkey route kehte hai toh wo Dunki mana ho gaya and I started researching the story."

Meanwhile, Dunki is scheduled to be released on December 21, 2023.

ALSO READ: Merry Christmas: Trailer of Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi starrer to release on THIS date