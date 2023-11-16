Did you know Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki had not one but THIS many cinematographers working on it?

Actor Shah Rukh Khan left his fans amazed with his latest venture, Jawan. While fanatics were still rejoicing in the film, the superstar announced his next venture, Dunki. Also starring Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani in crucial roles, the movie has created a massive uproar amongst fans, with them waiting for its release with bated breath.

Unveiling an intriguing update from the film, it is now reported that Dunki comprises the hard work of more than one cinematographer who has worked on King Khan’s upcoming venture.

How many cinematographers worked on Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki?

With the film’s release knocking on the door, intriguing updates have been pouring in about the film lately. A report by Dainik Bhaskar recently suggests that four cinematographers have worked on the highly anticipated comedy-drama film Dunki.

Reportedly, Rajkumar Hirani, whose creation is Dunki, worked with Amit Roy, who worked on the film for three weeks but later left due to creative differences. Furthermore, Manush Nandan and Kumar Pankaj also worked on Shah Rukh Khan’s project. It was finally CK Muraleedharan who was zeroed in on.

Want to know more about Dunki? Let’s find out

The film is set for its release on the international forum on December 21, just a day prior to its release in India. Written by Hirani, Abhijat Joshi, and Kanika Dhillon, the film has been jointly produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment.

Delving on the film’s plot, it has been centered around an illegal immigration technique called Donkey Flight. From the hustle and bustle of Mumbai to the breathtaking scenario of Kashmir, Dunki has been filmed across several locations. The filmmakers chose London, Budapest, Jeddah, and Neom international locations for their project.

Boasting a stellar star cast including Taapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza, Boman Irani, Dharmendra, Satish Shah, Parikshit Sahni, and Vicky Kaushal (in a cameo), alongside Shah Rukh Khan, the makers of the film had also unboxed its posters earlier, giving fans a glimpse of the characters in the highly anticipated movie.

