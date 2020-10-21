Did you know Shah Rukh Khan's Kolkata Knight Riders' latest IPL anthem video is conceptualized by Aryan Khan?

Shah Rukh Khan released the brand new anthem for KKR amidst the ongoing IPL season and he teamed up with Badshah for the same.

Even though is missing from the big screen, the actor's die-hard fans are making sure to not miss his glimpses at the ongoing Indian Premier League in Dubai. As the owner of Kolkata Knight Riders, Shah Rukh Khan attends almost every cricket match and son as well as daughter are often seen by his side. From the stands, the trio make for a great picture as they sport the KKR colours and SRK's hair off late has been creating a frenzy of sorts on social media.

Just yesterday, Shah Rukh Khan released the brand new anthem for KKR amidst the ongoing season. SRK teamed up with Badshah for the anthem which is the second song after the epic Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo Re. The new anthem titled 'Laphao' meaning jump also pays tribute to Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo Re by including it in bits and pieces. But did you know that the colourful and relevant video of the upbeat track has been conceptualised and developed by SRK's son Aryan Khan?

Yes, you heard that right. Aryan seems to have already started following in his father's footsteps and take on bigger projects. The YouTube video of the credits Aryan which reads, "Video Conceptualized and Developed By: Aryan Khan." It is a known fact that Aryan has filmmaking ambitions and also studied in the US for the same. Last year, he also teamed up with his superstar dad to lend his voice for the Hindi version of The Lion King.

Check out KKR anthem video that Aryan Khan has worked on:

