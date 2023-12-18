Did you know Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat has 'airport-like security check'? Dunki co-star shares interesting deets
Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki co-star Vikram Kochhar calls actor 'humble and genuine'; says he was 'very approachable'
As the highly anticipated release of Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Dunki approaches, actor Vikram Kochhar, who is part of the film, shared his experience visiting SRK's Mannat. Vikram mentioned the thorough security checks, comparable to airport procedures, where everything was meticulously scanned. He commended SRK for his down-to-earth demeanor and reminisced about how the superstar was receptive to suggestions from his co-stars during the film's shooting.
Vikarm Kochhar praises Shah Rukh Khan
During a recent interaction with News18, Vikram kochhar mentioned that seeing Shah Rukh Khan left him completely starstruck. The actor invited them to his residence, Mannat, for their first meeting. Describing the superstar’s house, he said, “I was starstruck to see Shah Rukh Khan. He called us to his house, to Mannat, when we were going to meet him for the first time. The house is amazing and we went into the lift; there were a lot of security checks. There’s a huge hall, big entrance, lobby, then after that it was just like an airport security kind of a thing, or the one you do when you enter inside a five star hotel. Everything gets scanned.”
He then continued to heap praise on the actor and added, “You go up to his room, and he’s so humble and he’s so genuine.” He then mentioned that Shah Rukh Khan, despite just waking up slightly late, was very approachable and treated everyone as equals. He said, “I have not seen that.”
ALSO READ: Dunki actor Vikram Kochhar praises Shah Rukh Khan-Rajkumar Hirani; claims trailer is just 10 percent of film
