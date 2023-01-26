Did you know Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan has an Aamir Khan connection?

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan was one of the most awaited films of 2023. It was released on January 25 and since then, it has been breaking records at the box office. The Siddharth Anand directorial has opened to rave reviews from the audience and critics alike. Owing to the massive demand, the exhibitors have increased the number of shows all over India. The first-day first show kickstarted at 6 am in several theatres. The audience can't stop praising Shah Rukh's presence on the big screen after such a long time. They have even loved his hilarious banter with Salman Khan in the film. Interestingly, Pathaan also has an Aamir Khan connection. Read on! Aamir Khan's sister Nikhat Hegde plays an important role in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan

In the film, Shah Rukh as Pathaan is an orphaned kid. Due to some circumstances, Aamir Khan's sister Nikhat Hegde, who is based in a village in Afghanistan in the film, considers Pathaan as her child. She also wraps a taveez around Pathaan's arm to keep him protected from negativity and evil. During the climax scene, Nikhat and her village people help SRK and Deepika to execute their plan. Have a look:

Celebs go gaga over Shah Rukh Khan's performance in Pathaan Bollywood celebs have stormed the Internet as they can't stop gushing over King Khan and his aura. SRK returned to the big screen after four years. He was last seen in Zero in 2018 which didn't perform well at the box office. With Pathaan, the superstar is all ready to set new records at the box office. Celebs like Ayushmann Khurrana, Anurag Kashyap, Rajkummar Rao, Karan Johar, and others were seen hailing SRK and his film. Shah Rukh also hosted a special screening for his family and looks like his kids Suhana, Aryan and AbRam loved watching him in the action avatar. Celebs too loved watching Salman and him together recreating their Karan Arjun magic. Pathaan is a part of YRF's spy universe. Eventually, Pathaan will unite with Tiger and Hrithik Roshan's Kabir for a massive crossover film.

