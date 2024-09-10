Did you know Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero was initially titled Katrina Meri Jaan? Kaif once revealed she was supposed to play double role in it

Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Zero (2018) may not have worked at the box office but the actors gave their best performance. Many don’t know but the film was initially titled Katrina Meri Jaan with both Kaif and SRK slated to play dwarfs and that too in double roles. Over several readings, a lot changed and we eventually saw what made it to Aanand L Rai’s final draft.

Kaif once revealed to Mumbai Mirror, “The original draft, which was discussed two-and-a-half years before the film started, had a version titled Katrina Meri Jaan. At that time both the boy and the girl had double roles. There were two dwarves. But that script changed and evolved, as it happens sometimes, and what came about was a film in a different space and genre.”

Katrina Kaif was actually supposed to play herself in the movie but by the final draft, she played the character of a fictional heroine Babita Kumari. In the same interview, Kaif said that ‘phenomenal director’ Aanand was always clear about how her character would look like, a struggling star with insecurities and a tint of heartbreak, mostly drunk and numb.

The diva shared, “Despite the film not working at the box office, I had the time of my life playing Babita. She was so cliched, so filmi! Who walks around in boxer shorts with a bottle of vodka in a hand?” While the experience post-shooting was wonderful, the Tiger actress, Katrina Kaif while speaking to Deccan Chronicle once shared that it’d be ‘depressing’ for her during the shoot.

Advertisement

“When there was a break I would feel peaceful. I wanted to experience lightness and be easy. I didn't want to go into my mind and feel how insecure and how heartbroken or sad I felt,” expressed Katrina further acknowledging the fact that on the brighter side, she was able to do what scared her, and that pushed her out of her comfort zone.

Other than Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina, the comedy-drama also starred Anushka Sharma, Abhay Deol, R. Madhavan, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in key roles with several A-listers making a cameo as themselves in Zero.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sharvari reveals how she bonds with Katrina Kaif; talks about her ‘friendship’ with rumored beau Sunny Kaushal