Did you know Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh’s Udta Punjab was initially refused by CBFC?

Trigger Warning: The article contains mention of drugs and abuse.

The 2016 crime and action thriller Udta Punjab, starring Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Diljit Dosanjh, was a box office hit and earned critical acclaim. Right before its release, the movie faced major setbacks from the Central Board of Film Certification, and the makers were asked to make 89 cuts in the movie to get certification. Interestingly, the movie was initially refused by the board on a merit basis.

Udta Punjab was initially refused by CBFC on merit

Former chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification, Nihalaj Pahalani, in a chat with Siddharth Kanan, was asked about CBFC suggesting 89 cuts and getting one cut from the court in Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh’s Udta Punjab.

Nihalani said, "The cuts were according to government lobbying. Udta Punjab was a movie about drugs, and 90 percent of the film was in Punjabi, but they applied in Hindi. The government itself never wanted the film and the title to pass because, at that time, there were elections in Punjab. Neither Badal Ji nor the central government wanted the film to pass certification. The movie was initially refused on merit."

He added, "The makers came back with revisions, and when it came to me, I did not ask to change the title and passed it because I knew it would damage the movie. I suggested hardly any cuts except for some references and unnecessary abusive words. Jitendra and Ekta came to us to submit the cuts, but since Anurag wanted the movie to be a bit fiery without the cuts, they went to the Tribunal because, after the cuts, it was not happening.

However, the judge wasn't available, so they put it in the court, and then the court approved the movie with one cut, stating that CBFC is not a censor board." He further stated that all of this was nothing but a controversy for marketing."

About Udta Punjab

Udta Punjab is a hard-hitting 2016 crime thriller starring Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Diljit Dosanjh, directed by Abhishek Chaubey, dives deep into the real struggle of Punjab with drugs.

