Did you know Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput had initially planned a destination wedding in 2015?

While it has been a whole five years to their marriage, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput recently opened up on some new details about their wedding and the various ceremonies.

Lockdown or no lockdown, and Mira Rajput's Instagram game has been on point. From goofy pictures with their adorable two kids to serving looks in stunning outfits, the couple who tied the knot in 2015 make it seem easy breezy. While it has been a whole five years to their marriage, the couple recently opened up on some new details about their wedding and the various ceremonies. Did you know that Shahid and Mira had initially planned a destination wedding?

In an interview with Vogue, the couple revealed the wedding was supposed to take place in a 'far flung' foreign destination. However, the venue was changed to Delhi eventually. Not just that, Mira Rajput's memorable blush pink lehenga was given to her just days before the wedding. Mira said that the last minute location change forced her to plan her outfit in no time. "My wedding outfit arrived five days before the wedding," Mira revealed.

Shahid and Mira's wedding affair was a blast. The couple and their families danced their hearts out and videos of the same also went viral all over social media. Shahid and Mira danced to ‘Saj Dhaj Ke Tashan Mein Rehna’ from Shahid Kapoor and Ahuja-starrer Mausam along with ‘Sari Ke Fall Sa'. In the same interview, Shahid also revealed that his favourite wedding ceremony was the Anand Karaj ceremony.

