Did you know Shekhar Kapur was offered Rs 300 crore to make sequel of Anil Kapoor, Sridevi's Mr India?

Shekhar Kapur is one of the most accomplished filmmakers in Bollywood. Having made films like Mr. India, Masoom, Bandit Queen, and Elizabeth to his more recent work in the British romantic-comedy, What's Love Got to Do With It, Shekhar Kapur has had a diverse and successful filmmaking career. Even though he has relatively few film credits to his name, he is widely recognized as a significant and influential figure in the industry. During a recent conversation on X, Shekhar Kapur first praised Shah Rukh Khan and shared that he was offered a substantial amount of Rs 300 crore to create a sequel to one of his most famous films, Mr. India.

Recently, Shekhar Kapur took to his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) to share a tweet related to the “overwhelming response” received by Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. He wrote, “‘If this guy even read a telephone directory, I would get up and cheer’ A fan exclaimed loudly as @iamsrk came on screen, watching #Jawan in Leicester Sq in London .. the whole audience seem to agree .. The audience response to

@iamsrk is overwhelming ..” As soon as he dropped the tweet, an X user replied to him and asked, “Sir with due respect, dont you think after the films ends, if it leaves you with the feeling of revisiting it, is the true assessment of job well done? Till when can just fan service and them rejoicing go on for.”

The user’s reply came in notice of the filmmaker and while praising SRK, he also revealed that he was offered a hefty sum of Rs 300 crore to direct the sequel of the cult classic, Mr. India which starred Anil Kapoor and Sridevi in the lead roles. He wrote, “It’s film that emotionally move generations, that define an age. Those are the important films. And @iamsrk has done quite a few. I was offered 300cr to make Mr India 2, claiming they will make their money back in just 3 weeks. I said 3 weeks? but Mr India has lasted 30 years.” HAVE A LOOK:

Earlier during an interaction with India Today, Shekhar Kapur broke his silence on Mr. India 2 and said, “I can count at least 10 characters which people remember from the movie. Somebody needs to understand that about Mr. India that it was not about one man with power, but about every character. Javed Akhtar created them on script and then we worked on it. Somebody has to build a universe of characters, it cannot be only about one invisible man.”

The sequel of Mr. India has been in discussion for some time, but no definite plans have been confirmed yet.

