Did you know Shilpa Shetty's dance in Main Aayi Hoon UP Bihar Lootne song wasn't choreographed?

Shilpa Shetty has several iconic dance performances, with the most famous being Main Aayi Hoon UP Bihar Lootne in the movie Shool (1999). Recently, the actress shared insights into the creation of the song, disclosing that the choreographer, Ahmed Khan, didn't provide her with specific dance steps. Instead, she was instructed to incorporate some “latka jhatkas” and enjoy the song.

Shilpa Shetty on her famous song Main Aayi Hoon UP Bihar Lootne

During a recent interaction with Kusha Kapila, Shilpa Shetty mentioned that shooting for Main Aayi Hoon UP Bihar Lootne was the most enjoyable experience for her. She mentioned that Ahmed Khan, the choreographer of the song, is a close friend of hers. He simply turned on the camera and suggested, 'Kuch latke jhatke maar le (Do some dance steps).’ She added, “So, what you saw that happened very organically. I was just literally grooving to the beat.”

Shilpa also disclosed that she put together her outfit for the song at her home just two hours before she had to catch a flight for the shoot. She then mentioned that with her flight scheduled to depart in two hours, the costume team was at her place, hastily adding elements to her dress as there wasn't enough time to stitch it.

However, amid all the commotion, Shilpa and the team enjoyed working on the song. She said, “We did it from our heart and had a lot of fun while making it.”

Shilpa Shetty’s work front

Shilpa Shetty Kundra has been featured in significant films lately. She displayed her skills in the 2022 action-comedy Nikamma, directed by Sabbir Khan, where she starred alongside Abhimanyu Dassani. The plot revolves around a laid-back individual who is compelled to join forces with his hardworking sister-in-law to confront a common adversary.

She also appeared in the recently released Sukhee, where she shared the screen with Amit Sadh and Kusha Kapila. Playing the role of a Punjabi housewife, Shilpa embarks on a trip to Delhi with friends for a school reunion after two decades.

Next, Shilpa is slated to join Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force in her upcoming on-screen venture.

ALSO READ: Shilpa Shetty drops love-filled video for Raj Kundra on 14th anniversary; latter says, 'You still looking WOW'